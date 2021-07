MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- About 100 cars at a junkyard in Merced County caught fire Friday evening.

According to CAL FIRE officials, the fire started at around 5:29 p.m. at the Pick-n-Pull junkyard located on 1150 East Child Avenue in Merced.

The fire is now contained, but crews are working on putting out the fires inside the vehicles.

Atwater Fire, Merced County Fire, Merced City Fire, and CAL FIRE Merced assisted in putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.