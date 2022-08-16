FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposal to send $1 million of state funds to Planned Parenthood Mar Monte was denounced by Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld on Tuesday – describing the move as “a complete misuse of taxpayer money.”

Bredefeld’s rejection of the proposal came two days before the motion is scheduled to be heard by the Fresno City Council. The motion describes it as “actions pertaining to acceptance of State of California funds allocated to the City of Fresno as pass-through entity to be distributed to local non-profits pursuant to AB 178.”

“A complete misuse of taxpayer money,” said Bredefeld. “That money should be used for adoption services, pre-natal care, and counseling services to assist with pregnancy.”

A total of $7 million of state funds are set to be distributed by the City of Fresno. As well as Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, the other non-profits included in the motion are Arte Americas receiving $7 million and Neighborhood Industries receiving $1.5 million.

“We believe every human life has value and should be protected,” said Bredefeld. “Each unborn child conceived is a blessing from God. Abortion is evil and must come to an end. Since 1973, over 62 million unborn children have been killed in the United States alone.”

Bredefeld said that the funds should instead be used for adoption services, prenatal care, and counseling services for pregnant individuals.

“Those that support abortion claim that it’s simply a choice or even healthcare, it’s neither of those. Healthcare is treating illness. Abortion is cruelly and brutally ending the life of an unborn child who wants to live.”

Bredefeld was joined during the press event on Tuesday by John Gerardi with the Central California Right to Life, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno John Brennan, and other pro-life supporters.

The Fresno City Council agenda item to pass through the state funds to the local non-profits is scheduled to be heard on Thursday.

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte has been contacted for comment.