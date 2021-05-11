ABC suspends Fresno store’s liquor license after 18-year-old killed in DUI crash, state officials announce

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The liquor license of a Fresno store was suspended this month after state officials say an 18-year-old driver was allegedly sold alcohol there – before she was killed in a DUI crash.

Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the driver killed as 18-year-old Reyna Briseno. According to state officials, the crash took place in the early hours of May 22, 2020, at the roundabout at the intersection of Golden State Boulevard and Belmont Avenue. Briseno passed away on May 23, 2020. A 17-year-old passenger was also seriously injured in the crash.

The Coroner’s Office confirmed that Briseno had alcohol in her system at a level over the legal limit (for those aged 21 years and older).

A subsequent investigation by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) established that the 18-year-old driver had obtained alcohol. Agents determined that an employee at the Quick-N-Shop, located at 1240 West Shields Avenue in Fresno, had furnished alcohol to the 18-year-old at the store – prior to the crash.

ABC says Quick-N-Shop Liquor was banned from selling alcohol on May 6. The ban will continue until the suspension ends on May 31.