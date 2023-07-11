PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Fire crews battled an abandoned packing house fire Tuesday morning in Fresno County.

Fire officials say the fire started around 6:30 a.m. near South and Lac Jac avenues near Parlier. Investigators say when crews arrived on the scene they reported heavy fire showing from a commercial structure.

Firefighters say they began a fire attack immediately. A nearby power cable fell nearby which made access for firefighters to the west side of the fire more difficult.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.