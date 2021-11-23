Abandoned building burned in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned 90-year-old building was destroyed by fire in downtown Fresno Tuesday morning, according to Fresno fire crews.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Cope says the fire started around 4:00 a.m. at Inyo and H street.

Cope said they have responded to several fires at the building and they believe a warming fire may have started this fire.

Fire crews trained inside the building and were familiar with the structure. Inyo Street will be blocked for several hours, according to Cope