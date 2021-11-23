Abandoned building burned in downtown Fresno

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned 90-year-old building was destroyed by fire in downtown Fresno Tuesday morning, according to Fresno fire crews.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Cope says the fire started around 4:00 a.m. at Inyo and H street. 

Cope said they have responded to several fires at the building and they believe a warming fire may have started this fire.

Fire crews trained inside the building and were familiar with the structure. Inyo Street will be blocked for several hours, according to Cope

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com