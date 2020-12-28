AAA predicting 38% decrease for Californians travel this holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Nationally, AAA is projecting as many as 84.5 million people will travel between December 23 and January 3 of this year – about 34 million fewer than last year.

“It’s a pretty significant drop when you think about it, it’s about 29%” said Sergio Avila, spokesperson for AAA Northern California.

AAA is predicting an even greater drop of 38% in California.

They’re estimating that the majority of Californians traveling more than 50 miles will be making a road trip rather than flying.

“About 96% of travelers will be doing it in their own vehicle,” said Avila. “When it comes to airport and air travel, AAA is forecasting a decline of about 54% compared to 2019 for the state of California.”

To keep the roads safe, CHP enacted a holiday maximum enforcement from Christmas Eve to 11:59 Sunday night.

“We have been seeing a lot of lighter traffic patterns than normal,” said CHP Officer Anthony Daulton. “There’s less vehicles on the road, so it makes it a little easier for us to see potential violations and everything, and especially when it comes to the maximum enforcement periods, one of our primary focuses is impaired driving.”

The CHP central division had at least 92 DUI arrests and two fatal crashes between Bakersfield and Modesto, and more than 500 DUI arrests statewide.