AAA Northern California provides free roadside assistance to first responders and health care workers during pandemic

Courtesy of AAA

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — First responders and health care workers looking to get back on the road after having their vehicle break down during the COVID-19 pandemic can get free roadside assistance courtesy of AAA Northern California — even if they are not members.

All first responders and health care workers, including those who may not be AAA members, can call 1-800-222-4357 if they need roadside assistance. The offer is valid through the end of May.

AAA Roadside Assistance operates as an essential service during the stay at home orders, and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

AAA said the new initiative is part of their goal to help get these heroes back on the road so they can save lives and keep the community safe.

“First responders and health care workers are on the front lines of this crisis,” said Tim Condon, President & CEO of AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah. “Offering free AAA Roadside Assistance when they break down is a small way AAA can help get these heroes back on the road to where they’re needed most. As a member service organization and leader in roadside assistance, AAA is proud to lend our services to ensure the safety, security and peace of mind of the communities we serve.”

