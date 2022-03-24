FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been a year since the killing of 45-year-old Lorenzo Perez. On March 21, 2021, the Fresno street vendor was shot in broad daylight. Since then, the city and police have worked to protect mobile workers, including purchasing 200 surveillance cameras that will be distributed to vendors over the next few days.

“We were really moved and afraid when it happened,” shared Miguel Lopez, a fellow street vendor who began fearing for his safety after Perez’s death.

The killing rattled the city.

“It extremely sad,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama. “Obviously it was very tragic that somebody who was not involved in any criminal activity, he was simply out there trying to feed his family, would be targeted.”

The incident happened three months after Balderrama was appointed chief.

“It’s something that I’ll always remember because it impacted me, it impacted a lot of people in the community,” the chief said.

The suspect, Demarcus Vega, was arrested a few days later. Then, the city worked with mobile workers and founded the Street Vendor Association to provide resources.

“We have a good relationship with city and police now,” said Lopez, who said many felt left behind in the past.

Right now, the city is getting ready to distribute surveillance cameras.

“It’s gonna be solar powered so they don’t have to keep recharging the battery,” said councilmember Luis Chavez. “The data is gonna be uploaded to the cloud. So even if somebody assaults them or tries to steal the equipment, they’ll actually be caught on camera and police will have access to the video on the cloud.”

Chavez said the city has invested more than $20,000 on 200 cameras. Miguel Lopez and two other vendors will test the equipment first; the rest will be distributed in two phases.

“One [phase] for southeast Fresno and one for southwest Fresno,” said Chavez.

Permitted vendors will soon be able to apply for small business grants too, and the city continues working on creating a community kitchen downtown that will serve as a resource hub.

“What the ultimate goal is, is for them to have one location for city permits, for city processing, for grants, and also the county, which is the health permits and requirements,” said Chavez.

Chavez will meet with the Street Vendor Association next Wednesday morning. Vendors interested in learning about city resources can contact his office (559) 621-7854 or via email: District5@fresno.gov.