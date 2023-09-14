TULARE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The California Department of Fish and Wildfire announced a new sighting of a wolf pack in Tulare County.

According to the Sequoia National Forest, the California gray wolf population vanished in the early 1900s. In the 2000s a handful made their way to Canada into Oregon. In 2011, an adult male was a part of the northeastern Oregon Imnaha pack, crossing the border into California.

Ever since then, California has become the home to seven known established wolf packs such as the Whaleback Pack, Lassen Pack, Beckwourth Pack, and unnamed packs in Lassen, Plumas, Tehama, and Tulare counties.

According to a California Department of Fish and Wildfire investigation, the southernmost wolf pack in Tulare County includes an adult female and four offspring (two males and two females). The four Tulare County offspring also have a genetic link to the Lassen pack.

Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson says the pack has been sited mostly in the Giant Sequoia National Monument as it covers over 300,000 acres within Tulare County.

Livestock loss due to wolf attacks is known to occur, though this is uncommon, officials say. In the event of a livestock attack, state officials say they will pay full market value to every rancher verified to have lost livestock in wolf attacks. Those who lose livestock can click here for more information.

The California Endangered Species Act says that wolves are protected and that it is prohibited to hunt, pursue, catch, capture, or kill wolves in the state.