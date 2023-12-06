VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Youth Services Unit will be hosting the Winter Wonderland for 2023 in Visalia on Friday.

Organizers say that the Winter Wonderland is a free family-friendly walk-through holiday lighting event.

The event will be at Mooney Grove Park, 27000 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia, and will start on Dec. 8 and go through Dec. 10.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Organizers say there will be a mailbox to Santa and the Farms Labor & Agriculture Museum will be hosting story time each night.

There will be food and drinks available to purchase. For more information on the event contact this number for Public Relations (559) 802-9412.