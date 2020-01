HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE)- Authorities say a vehicle crashed into a McDonald’s in Hanford on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the McDonald’s on 12th Ave.

Police say no injuries were reported from patrons or the driver.

No other details were immediately available.

