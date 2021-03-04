‘A titan and pillar of this community’: Tributes for Bob Smittcamp from across the Central Valley following his death

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Tributes for Bob Smittcamp arrived from across the Central Valley following his death Thursday.

On Twitter, State Senator Andreas Borgeas described him as “a titan and pillar of this community,” adding that he devoted his life “to giving back to causes that improved the lives of Valley residents.”

My statement on the passing of Bob Smittcamp, a pillar of our community: pic.twitter.com/zXs2H4H64t — Andreas Borgeas (@SenatorBorgeas) March 5, 2021

Also on Twitter, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer wrote that Bob Smittcamp “was a man with a heart of gold.”

My statement on the passing of one of Fresno’s great community pillars and a dear friend of mine, Bob Smittcamp: pic.twitter.com/eA8Np3vpeZ — Mayor Jerry Dyer (@JerryDyerFresno) March 5, 2021

In a statement to YourCentralValley.com, his niece Blair Smittcamp described him as a great man.