‘A titan and pillar of this community’: Tributes for Bob Smittcamp from across the Central Valley following his death

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Tributes for Bob Smittcamp arrived from across the Central Valley following his death Thursday.
On Twitter, State Senator Andreas Borgeas described him as “a titan and pillar of this community,” adding that he devoted his life “to giving back to causes that improved the lives of Valley residents.”
Also on Twitter, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer wrote that Bob Smittcamp “was a man with a heart of gold.”
In a statement to YourCentralValley.com, his niece Blair Smittcamp described him as a great man.
Through his often hard exterior – was an incredibly generous, kind and giving person. Our family is deeply saddened by his passing and will miss him greatly.Blair Smittcamp