FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Thanking and Giving Party at Lafayette Park on Wednesday.

Organizers say that this is an event like no other and there will be plenty of activities. There will be bingo, games, and delicious pie. There will also be refreshments.

It will start on Nov. 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lafayette Park, 1516 E Princeton Ave, Fresno.

Those who plan to attend must register by Nov. 21. People can register online, on the phone by calling (559) 621-PLAY, or in person at Dickey Youth Center at 1515 E. Divasadero St, Fresno.

More information on the event can be found on Fresno Parks and Recreation Service’s website.