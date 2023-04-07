KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s The Masters week and one local man is bringing the traditions right here to the Central Valley, from blooming azaleas and pimento cheese sandwiches to a hand-made leaderboard.

Thanks to Dwight Hughes, golfers at Kings River Golf and Country Club can feel like they have a piece of The Master’s here in Kingsburg.

For the last 27 years, Hughes has gone up this ladder, swapping out countless names and numbers on his backyard version of The Master’s leaderboard that updates patrons at Augusta National.

“You get guys like Mickleson, you know he eats up those l’s, other folks, I like Rahm, I like Rory,” says Hughes.

Whether the names are as short as Rory, or as long as Scheffler, Dwight goes up and down the ladder all weekend as a right of passage.

The Master’s signifies the start of spring and Dwight has this lawn-based leaderboard because of a trip to The Masters in 1995 and he got to make that trip, because of tour pro Mike Springer, and a Chevy Suburban.

“We’d loan him my suburban for junior golf tournaments, and tell him “you can use it, but when you qualify for The Masters give us a couple passes,” says Hughes.

And the next year, the leaderboard went up, and every year since, Dwight has kept up the tradition of keeping golfers updated on the tradition unlike any other.

“Hovland is leading at 7 under, and I’ll put him on there if he can hold that score,” says Hughes.

Even with technology putting The Master’s in your pocket or at your fingertips, Kings River members count on Hughes’ updates.

“They’ll drive their golf carts by and shout, “How’s Spieth doin?,” says Hughes.

Dwight will keep sliding new letters and numbers into the steel slots on his homemade Master’s board as long as he can or as long as his ladder holds up.

“We’ll just keep doing it till I fall off the ladder I guess,” says Hughes.