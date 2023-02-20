FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In a time of year here in the Central Valley we should be warming up, it is strange to be having this strong of a winter storm coming by. According to the National Weather Service, this storm could even bring in little snow on Wednesday night and Thursday.

So, is there a chance of snow for Fresno? According to KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist AJ Fox, snow could occur at the bare minimum of 1,000 feet as forecasted by the National Weather Service.

Here on the Central Valley floor, we can expect strong winds that could gust as high as 45 miles per hour and rain.

If you need to travel down south, Fox says this storm will be strong enough to affect the Grapevine. With closures by Wednesday morning, it is important to plan accordingly.