A step towards normal school days: Clovis Unified holds vaccination clinic for employees

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — Clovis Unified School District partnered with Valley Health Team for a vaccination clinic at Clovis East High School Saturday.

“It’s been really excited and gratifying to see just how pleased our employees are,” said Clovis Unified Chief Communications Officer Kelly Avants.

The vaccination clinic was not just for teachers and school staff, but also any of their family members who qualify for vaccines under the tier system.



“We had about 700 spots available. About 675 people had signed up to come today,” said Avants.

She said it’s been a quick and efficient process, and they were even ahead of schedule with appointments on Saturday.

“It’s been going very, very smoothly. We have not only the Valley Health Team out here, we have students from our nursing program and our school nurses, we have administrators from our high schools here to help direct traffic flow, check paperwork, making sure everything is smooth,” said Avants.

Vaccine eligibility for educators was welcome news as all Clovis Unified schools are now open for students who choose in-person learning, but with a hybrid schedule.

“There is such an infrastructure of security and support for students that is delivered to them through their school, that we recognize it’s been a critical gap for many of our students to not be on campus,” said Avants.

Avants said getting teachers and staff vaccinated is another step towards returning to normal school days.