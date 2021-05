FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Regal Cinemas in Fresno’s River Park is expected to reopen on Friday.

A behind-the-scenes look at the theater’s recent renovations includes changes to the lobby, the auditoriums, the concessions stand – and even a new bar.

“We were not one of the newest movie theaters here because we’ve been here for 20 years,” explained River Park’s Tracy Kashian. “So it was due for an upgrade and they did do an upgrade.”

A new marquee and signage was also installed out front.