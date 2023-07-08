FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California State University art students got to show off their work at this year’s Summer Arts Exhibit.

The theme throughout the art exhibit is “The Ties that Bind Us” which they say is conveyed in different forms.

“Everyone here had different types of portrayals of that whether it was familial ties or ties to heritage and their own creative way of expressing that,” said artist Crystal Oskovich.

They hope when people walk around the gallery that the idea is conveyed in every piece of work and allows people to think.

Artists say it was a process to get here and to see people relate to it, enjoy it, and critique it is something really beautiful.

“We were complete strangers when we met and now it feels like we’re a sisterhood a type of family… now up on display for everyone to see,” said Oskovich.

There is a second session of summer arts at CSU currently going on and they say it is definitely worth it for creative minds.