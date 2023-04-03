FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A section of Highway 41 will close near Cholame will be closed during the day on Wednesday, officials with Caltrans announced.

According to Caltrans, a maintenance paving project on a one-mile section of Highway 41 near the Highway 41/Highway 46 connector outside Cholame will result in a full closure of Highway 41 between 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Travelers heading north on Highway 41 can detour via Highway 46 east, to Highway 33 north, to Highway 41 – south of Kettleman City.

Drivers going south on Highway 41 can detour onto Highway 33 to Highway 46 east near Highway 41.

Caltrans officials encourage drivers to allow extra time for their commute while using the detours. Messages and directional signs will be placed to assist travelers.