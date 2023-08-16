FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What was supposed to be a dream vacation for the Phonxaylinkham family in Lahaina ended up being a nightmare.

“We heard screaming, we heard animals screaming and crying too, and it was a scene from hell, like a terrible movie that you don’t want to be in,” said Vixay Phonxaylinkham.

They started their vacation on August 2 just days before finding themselves in the middle of what is now being called America’s deadliest wildfire in the last 100 years.

“I knew there was a fire going on in Lahaina. the winds were so strong there was no power anywhere in Lahaina or up north,” said Phonxaylinkham.

They were staying in a condo in a nearby town, and that is when they decided to head out around 2 p.m. to Lahaina to start heading towards the airport.

When they got to the city there was already a large amount of traffic.

“Out of nowhere you hear PD and the fire department driving around, you see smoke getting bigger from up the hill as it’s coming down,” said Phonxaylinkham.

The family then drove around trying to find different routes to get out of the area and even thought about heading back to the condo but none of that was possible.

“The smoke kept getting darker and bigger, and the winds were very powerful, you could feel it pushing the car, so we were like oh this is really serious,” said Phonxaylinkham.

When they drove onto the front street they quickly realized they were in a gridlock. They remained in their car for an hour not moving and watching the conditions get worse.

“We could really see the flames up north and people trying to go that way but they were told don’t go that way there’s fire that way and down south you could see the smoke and flames too, so wow this is real, we’re stuck,” said Phonxaylinkham.

Vixay, his wife Christine, and his five children remained in the car for as long as they could, then they left their car and all of their belongings behind and began to walk to the sea wall just down the road.

Once the fire got even closer they did what they had to do to stay alive

“We got in the water, thank goodness for that 4×6 piece of wood that was out there because it saved our lives, it really kept us together,” said Phonxaylinkham.

A video that has since made its way around the world shows Vixay and one of the locals who offered to hold his youngest son holding onto the wood board fighting for their life while floating in the ocean.

“We put clothing around our children’s faces and my wife’s face. I didn’t have anything to cover my face but I was more concerned about them,” said Phonxaylinkham.

Christine and her five children who do not know how to swim, tried to stay close to the shore while battling 60-mile-per-hour winds and waves that were crashing against them.

“For the next two to three hours that was it and when the winds came through burning the buildings the embers were flying and you couldn’t breathe, you were suffocating,” said Phonxaylinkham.

At different moments the family tried to swim towards safer areas but doing so almost killed them.

“We thought we could make it to this other beach up north but it was too deep and we went too far. we were drowning. my head was in the water, I was holding my daughter up and thank goodness another local came by and helped us come back and from there we knew we couldn’t go any further, we had to stay,” said Phonxaylinkham.

All five children helped keep the family together as well as encouraged during the hours they were in the ocean

“I was just so scared and I know that they were so scared but I was so proud of them they did so good… my daughter said, ‘Mommy you got this,’ and I was like omg a 4-year-old that would tell me you got this in this situation and I said okay we got this we can do it,” said Christine.

Eventually, the fire died down a little bit and two locals helped them stay at the sea wall.

Then a moment of relief as they saw the lights of a fire truck coming to rescue them.

Shortly after they arrived at a shelter where they stayed for the night. In the days that followed they were able to get a shuttle and get to the airport, making it home safely on Saturday.

“It’s surreal,” said Phonxaylinkham. “It’s something you never forget. I close my eyes and I have flashes of what’s happening and it’s frightening.”

They say without all of the locals they wouldn’t have made it home.

“I’m so thankful that everyone is okay, and everyone is safe, and that we made it back home okay,” said Christine.

Now the family is healing and recovering with their children at home in Fresno.

One day they hope to return to Lahaina but they say it will not be anytime soon.