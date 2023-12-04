TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Dinuba elementary school principal faces charges of DUI and Vehicular Manslaughter after a crash that claimed the lives of a mother and daughter Sunday night.

A spokesperson for California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Road 56 near Avenue 430 between Reedley and Dinuba in Tulare County.

Authorities say 43-year-old Blake Benham, the principal at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Dinuba was driving a pickup truck under the influence of alcohol as he headed southbound on Road 56.

That’s when authorities say he crossed into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into an SUV going northbound.

Inside were 55-year-old Gloria Jamie Barajas and her daughter, 35-year-old Brenda Quinonez, both killed in the crash.

Quinonez’s sister was also in the car and was hospitalized along with one other person.

The mother and daughter killed were both from Reedley.

Monday, some of Quinonez’s co-workers placed flowers, balloons, and her favorite candy at the crash site.

They say they’re completely heartbroken after hearing of her death.

“She worked with us for two years, but it had seemed like she had worked with us for 10 years. It… She was just… She became a part of us. She was just a remarkable person,” said an emotional Jose Borrego, Quinonez’s co-worker.

Blake Benham, meanwhile, was arrested Sunday night and is no longer in custody after he posted bond.

Dinuba Unified School District confirmed he is on leave until further notice.

Also, the district in a news release stated, “Our thoughts go out to the passengers of the vehicle, their loved ones, and all involved. The district administration sends its condolences to those suffering as a result of this tragic incident.”

Quinonez’s co-workers say the human toll of the crash will change lives forever.

“It’s just a tragedy that this would happen by somebody who was careless. And now, this is going to affect all of her family forever. And his family as well,” said Borrego.

Charges have not been officially filed in the case, but the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said a charging decision will come soon.