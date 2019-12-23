A Reedley teen grateful to be alive after nearly being hit by a wrong-way driver on the highway

Caleb Cardona was on his way home on the highway when he saw two headlights suddenly appear before him

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) — A Fresno man was killed early Sunday morning after he drove on Highway 180 the wrong way. He eventually hit another car head-on, but not before nearly hitting a Reedley teen and his mom.

California Highway Patrol said reports of a wrong-way driver started coming in just before midnight around Highway 180 and Temperance Avenue. The driver, according to public information officer Mike Salas, was described to be going westbound on the eastbound side of the highway.

Salas adds officers were dispatched to the highway and were prepared to intercept the driver. However, minutes after the initial calls, reports came in the driver crashed into another car.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 33-year-old Christopher Her. He died on the highway. CHP said the driver Her hit is 32-year-old Leng Thao.

At this time, CHP reports Thao is in Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Caleb Cardona of Reedley was with his mother, Sonja Cardona, wrapping up his 15th birthday Saturday. All of a sudden while on Highway 180 he noticed Her’s car’s headlights ahead.

When we met him Sunday night, he said he’s thankful.

“I’m thankful for my brothers from the [football] team. I’m thankful for God that I’m still alive here with my mom,” Caleb Cardona said.

Salas said wrong-way drivers represent 2.8% of all fatalities and about 15% of all traffic collisions statewide.

He adds it’s hard to be prepared for the unexpected, but said drivers just need to be alert at all times.

Once Caleb Cardona found out what happened, he said he’s only been thinking about both victims — hurt so bad in something so preventable.

“My condolences to that man’s family, the one who passed away. I just wish the best for the person who’s in the hospital right now,” he said. “It’s in God’s hands.”