FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Step right into Storyland and follow the path to some of your favorite childhood fairytales.

“The mission of the park was to promote education and to give the kids enrichment and sense of make believe,” said Cindy Lee of Storyland.

Since 1962 Storyland has welcomed families into a real-life storybook. Most of the venues have a connection to mother goose, such as “There Was an Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe” and “Humpty Dumpty.”

The park is home to dozens of real-life geese that you’ll find along some pathways. “We always say it is Mother Goose and her babies,” said Lee.

A Big Bad Wolf will watch over you as you pass each of the homes of “The Three Little Pigs.”

Visitors will appreciate the attention to detail from Roman Times outside and inside of “King Arthur’s Castle.”

Children will discover some music appreciation at Storyland. Instead of music sheets for an un-named instrument, visitors follow the color of a set of buttons and tap that color on a set of tubes. And music plays right in front of them.

A turn of a magic key purchased by visitors allows them to hear their favorite story from an audio box outside of each venue in English or Spanish

Lee says keys sold nearly 60 years ago still work to this day.

“It just goes to show you that we encourage you to hang on to your key. Buy it once. Hang on to it and bring it back year after year. And it will work every time.”

Storyland is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $6 for adults and $4 for kids.