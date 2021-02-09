‘A nice little boost’: Tower Theatre advocates react to Sarah Silverman’s tweet of support

FRESNO, California (KGPE) An issue consuming Fresno for months has made its way to Hollywood. On Monday, comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted her support for the Tower Theatre, currently in escrow with Adventure Church.

“We’re waiting for whoever’s out there watching who has $6.5 million. Yes please, buy this place,” said Miguel Gastelum with Fools Collaborative.

Silverman’s retweet included a video made by Fools Collaborative, one of the local groups protesting the sale and potential rezoning of the neighborhood should the church move in.

“This theater in this district has become a beacon of culture and arts and really a safe space sanctuary for all those oddballs. It’s threatened by a church that doesn’t fully embrace them like of course, that’s devastating,” said Gastelum.

Adventure Church Pastor Anthony Flores was asked if the church was against gay marriage.

“I don’t believe that’s pertinent to what’s going on. Once again it’s a private sale, with a private owner and so we’re just looking forward to the sale,” said Flores.

Pastor Flores has said the church would still host events for the community. Whether that would include Tower Theatre traditions like Reel Pride or Rogue Festival remains to be seen.

“We very often have acts on that stage that a church may not be in favor of and part of this district is about that right for free expression,” said Rogue Festival Producer Heather Parish.

A group gathered outside the Tower Theatre to protest the sale for the past five Sundays.

“One of the things that our demonstrations are trying to do is to keep the conversation going around this issue and so that was a nice little boost,” said Parish.

After receiving a citation and fine from the City of Fresno, Adventure Church has moved its services online for the time being. Previously they were being held in-person at the Tower Theatre.