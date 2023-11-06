KERMAN, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A new retail center is coming to Kerman and in celebration, organizers will have a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

Trayla Properties is said to be a commercial real estate development company owned and operated by Brent and Genesis Wilson, also known as the franchisees of Dutch Bros coffee in the Fresno area – has announced the development of a new retail center, Kerman marketplace.

The new center will include the first Dutch bros coffee coming to Kerman and a new T-mobile retail space, so far.

To celebrate the groundbreaking of the center, the Trayla Properties leadership team will be on-site for a groundbreaking ceremony with shovels and hard hats, complete with a Dutch Bros Coffee truck for guests to enjoy Dutch drinks and muffin tops.

Trayla Properties says the Kerman marketplace is said to be completed and open for business in the summer of 2024.

This ceremony will be on Nov. 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the corner of Whitesbrige and Goldenrod in Kerman.