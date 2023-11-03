MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Merced County is “all aboard” on bringing the beloved Kiddieland Express train back to Applegate Park in Merced, officials announced on Friday.

On Nov. 6, organizers say First 5 Merced County will present $628,000 to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Merced, whose volunteers operate Kiddieland. The funding will be used to bring in a new train to replace the existing one that has been shut down due to ongoing maintenance issues.

The new train will be wheeled, electric, and instead of using tracks, it will run on an extended path through Applegate Park. The new train will be equipped with an audio system playing train sounds and will even blow steam.

The presentation of the Kiddieland Train will take place on Nov. 6 at noon, at Elks Lodge, 1910 M. St. Merced.