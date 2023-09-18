Fresno, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A new COVID-19 vaccine was announced on Monday and is making its way into local hospitals, as Fresno County Health Officials say.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health says they are urging residents to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine when it does become available.

Health officials say these updated COVID-19 vaccines are formulated to target currently circulating variants and to prevent severe illnesses, such as hospitalization and death.

This updated vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older. The Fresno County Department of Public Health reminds residents that older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems are at greater risk for hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.

The FDA and CDC say this new COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Fresno County starting mid to late September 2023.

Please contact your primary care provider, local pharmacy, or the Fresno County Department of Public Health – Immunization program to find a vaccination site.