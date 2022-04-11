MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A father and his son were rescued after their car crashed down a steep embankment in Mariposa County on Monday.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says the father and son were traveling through the county when their car went off the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed 400-500 feet down the embankment.

A firefighter with Cal Fire was driving through the area and pulled over to investigate after he noticed that a road marker had been knocked down. While searching the area, the firefighter spotted the wreckage of the car down the embankment and called for help.

Search and Rescue crews were called out to the scene to help firefighters carry the father and son safely back up the embankment.

“A Miracle. A keen-eyed fire fighter. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team,” Mariposa County Sheriff’s officials wrote in a Facebook post about the rescue operation. “All those combined saved the life of a father and son traveling through Mariposa County today.”

Throughout the operation, crews were faced with harsh weather conditions of rain and wind, which made the rescue even more difficult.

The father and son were both taken to local hospitals following the rescue.

Officials say they aren’t sure how long the father and son had been down the embankment before they were found.