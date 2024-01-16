FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man is on the run after he supposedly broke a business window causing thousands of dollars in damage, and is on suspicion of vandalism, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say on Dec. 23, 2023, just before 3 a.m., an unknown male suspect kicked a business window causing an estimated $2,500 in felony vandalism at 1055 North Van Ness Avenue.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect and/or their whereabouts, please contact Central Investigations Detective J. Boyter at (559) 621-6208.