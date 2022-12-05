FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE) – A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Monday evening according to the Fresno Police Department.

At 5:45 p.m., police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian near Ashlan and Blythe, near the Noble Credit Union Bank.

Police say a vehicle was driving westbound on Ashlan when the man was hit. The driver said they did not see the victim until their car made contact with him.

An off-duty registered nurse attempted to do CPR before units arrived, but was unable to save the man and he was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities say.

Police talked to witnesses who say they are unsure if the pedestrian was jay-walking.

Police say the driver of the vehicle who hit the man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. They do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor at this time.

The intersection will be shut down for a couple of hours while police investigate the scene.