Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Northwest Fresno on Thursday night, according to police.

Authorities say it happened in the area of Marks and San Jose Avenues at around 8:30 p.m.

The man was walking along the train tracks at the time of the accident, according to police.

Investigators say they are expected to remain at the scene for several hours.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.