A look back at the last year of the COVID-19 pandemic in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – One year ago, on March 18, 2020, Fresno issued an emergency order asking residents to shelter in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last year, more than 97,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,500 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Fresno County, according to the county Department of Public Health’s data.

KSEE24 News spoke with Fresno County health officials on the reflections from the past year as well as where the county is now and hopes to be in the next couple of weeks and months.

“In February (2020) we decided it was necessary for us to initiate incident command, so we had specific people doing specific work,” said Mary Morrisson, Fresno County’s COVID-19 division manager and clinical nurse branch director.

“‘This is what’s going to happen. We’re going to contain it. It’s going to stay out of the United States. We’ll have minimal cases. We’ll be okay.’ I mean that was the hope,” added Joe Prado, the county’s health division manager.

On March 7, 2020, the Fresno County Department of Public Health confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the county.

On April 3, 2020, county health officials announced the first COVID-19 related death.

“That’s when we came together on a Saturday and said, ‘okay, we got out first death.’ That’s when everything just went downhill,” said Leticia Berber, health educator with the county’s department of public health.

Since then, more than 1,500 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Fresno County.

“There’s so much turmoil that those numbers don’t tell,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said. “That families are suffering every time we report other fatalities or added hospitalizations.”

Fresno County resident Erika Ramirez’s brother Andrew Martínez García and father Thomas Martínez Jr. are included in those numbers.

“It’s not just a number. Can you imagine never seeing this person again? You had plans with this person. I planned to walk down the aisle one day with my dad or have a father daughter dance,” Ramirez said.

Having loved ones hospitalized were also some of the most trying times for families.

In the summer, Fresno County hit a peak of 313 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

“We knew that the Central Valley already has a limited number of beds. We always struggled every year with hospital beds and we knew this was going to be a really tough spot if this thing challenged our healthcare system,” Fresno County Emergency Medical Services Director Dan Lynch said.

Having more than 300 patients with COVID-19 left hospitals stretched thin. Hospitalizations then began to decrease, but once again in October, they started to creep up.

“At the end of October, we started to see this thing peak up a little bit and the trajectory, the numbers were just out of sight, so we knew this was going to be worse than July,” Lynch said.

“To go from a peak of 313 on July 30 to a peak of 659 on Jan. 5, who would have thought we could handle double the number of hospitalizations with what we had available to us,” he added. “The healthcare system was the most concerning and that’s what we all were trying to protect when we went into this.”

Dr. Vohra has now become a familiar face locally through the weekly virtual press conferences this past year and has led the county through the pandemic.

“I really never sensed that we were going to be doing this for a whole year and longer. That’s one of the things that I just had no idea. I knew it was going to be hard,” Vohra said.

Along with his role as the county health officer, he also works in the emergency department at Community Regional Medical Center.

“I was tasked with trying to convey the risk and the hazard to the general public without really being able to show any pictures, without having that footage that was in my mind,” Vohra said. “There were some very tense moments when I really just wanted to download what I knew to the general public because I felt like that’s what would give everybody the same information that we had and I think that would have helped everybody be on the same page.”

As county health officials hope for better days, more than 285,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Fresno County, according to state numbers.

“I would say ‘hang in there.’ Get your shot and look forward to better days because they are just around the corner. That doesn’t mean that we can skip any steps and that we can open too soon because that will again slow us down,” Vohra said. “But if we do everything right, then hopefully it won’t be too much longer and we can really get control of the community spread of coronavirus.