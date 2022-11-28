FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, described as “a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world.”

One of the Fresno-based groups hoping to benefit from Giving Tuesday is the Fresno Mission. Officials there are hoping to raise $40,000 on Tuesday to help those in the local area who are struggling with homelessness, poverty, and substance abuse issues.

“I would say this is probably the most difficult time in history to be a nonprofit and that’s because of a couple of reasons,” said Fresno Mission CEO Matt Dildine. “One, we’re seeing the cost of every single that we have across the board increase. Increases in gas, increases in food prices.”

Dildine says giving has been down in comparison to what it has been over the past two years. To donate to the Fresno Rescue Mission on Giving Tuesday, click here.