The Community Food Bank needs our peanut butter.

Peanut butter contains high levels of protein, vitamins, and minerals.

So, we are collecting jars during our A Jar Goes Far Peanut Butter Drive.

“We’re hoping the community will show up and help fill out racks with healthy, nutritious peanut butter,” explained Kym Dildine, the co-CEO of the Central California Food Bank.

Monetary donations will also be accepted during the event, and even $1 can make a difference.

With the cost of food rising, Dildine says the food bank is being impacted.

“We are seeing costs go up, costs are up about 20%, even on the wholesale,” Dildine said.



The event will kick off on Tuesday, at the CBS47 studios for our Nexstar Founders Day of Caring.

You drop your donation off at the station between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The Community Food Bank can turn a $1 donation into $7 of food and services.