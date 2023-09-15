FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Yosemite International Airport announced it will add its 15th nonstop destination on June 7, 2024, a Delta flight to Atlanta, Georgia.

Officials say the move will revolutionize travel out of the Central Valley as Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has direct links to not only the east coast, but Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean.

The new direct flight will run daily to Atlanta, and officials say the move will save many valley residents from multiple connections, or possibly the drive to Los Angeles or San Francisco.

“It gives travelers from the Central Valley, from Fresno, the opportunity to fly through Atlanta and beyond,” said Vikkie Calderon with Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Hartfield-Jackson ranks as the busiest airport on the planet and is a major Delta hub.

“From Fresno, they can connect to other destinations beyond Atlanta, European destinations, to Florida, Africa, the Caribbean, and many, many others,” said Calderon.

Some airport goers at Fresno International told us they will definitely take advantage.

“I think it would be the easiest way. The most efficient way,” said Jayleen Zendejas, a Visalia resident.

And more direct flights are likely on the way, as FAT is in the midst of a $147 million expansion.

“We’re adding a brand-new concourse with two additional airline boarding gates. So, the service to Atlanta is a huge step for the airport. As the airport facility continues to grow, so is air service through Fresno,” said Calderon.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer applauded the new flight option but said he and others want to see more.

“Cabo for the pleasure. I know a lot of people want that. We need a direct flight to Orange County. That is something that I’ve heard from a lot of people in Fresno. And I believe a direct flight to Hawaii would be something that people would take advantage of,” said Dyer

If you wish to book your direct flight to Atlanta, you don’t have to wait long as tickets go on sale on Sept. 16.