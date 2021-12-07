‘A horrible nightmare:’ Fresno family murdered in Mexico, father working to bring them home for funeral

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno family of five was brutally murdered over the weekend in Tijuana, Mexico.

Jazmin, Jerry, Andrew, Anamarie, and Sophia, who are all from Fresno but moved to Mexico five years ago, were shot to death in their home on Friday night.

Victor Morales, the father of Andrew and Anamarie, says he is desperate to get his family members home as he searches for answers from across the border.

“A horrible nightmare that I haven’t woke up from yet,” said Morales.

Morales starts each day with a facetime from his two children: 9-year-old Andrew and 8-year-old Anamarie, who live in Tijuana with their mother, step-father, and four-year-old step-sister.

“They wake me up, they’re my alarm clock!” Morales said.

But on Friday, December 3, those facetime calls were taken away from him, when his children, their mother, step-father, and step-sister were all shot to death in their home.

“All three of these beautiful, innocent children had a whole life ahead of them. They were taken away from me by violence,” Morales explained.

Morales says the FBI is involved in the investigation, but there is currently no motive or suspects identified.

He says those details don’t mean much to him, as he’s now focusing all of his energy on bringing the entire family of five back home to Fresno to be laid to rest.

“The suspects and the killings, that’s the least of my concerns and that’s not where my mind is at. I don’t want revenge. I want my family home, at peace. It’s my duty as a father.”

Morales and other family members are raising money so they can afford to bring Jazmen, Jerry, Anamarie, Andrew, and Sophia back to have a proper burial.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Morales bring his family home.