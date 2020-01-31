A high school in Fresno placed under lockdown after hoax threat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Bullard high school was placed on lockdown after a text message was sent of an active shooter on Thursday.

Authorities say it turned out to be a false alarm.

“Understand this. If you make a hoax threat at a school in the city of Fresno, we will find out about it, we will pursue it and we will prosecute it,” Capt Burke Farrah with the Fresno Police department said.

Officers say the student who sent the text told them she was reporting a conversation she had overheard.

Farrah says the student is being questioned and will determine if she’ll face any criminal charges.

