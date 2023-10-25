CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Haunted Trail, a haunted, outdoor walking experience is set to open to trick-and-treaters during the last weekend of October in Clovis, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The Clovis Haunted Trail is a scary haunted, outdoor, walking experience designed to thrill those who love Halloween and all scary things. Event organizers say visitors can expect to hear eerie music, foggy trees, and spooky lighting, as well as live zombies, creepy clowns, ghosts, and skeletons climbing about.

Headstones, a pumpkin patch, hay bales, and creepy toys will also be featured.

The event is a 1000-foot walking experience that starts at one spot on the trail and ends at another (one way). The exact location is behind the Parkway Trails Shopping Center on the Northeast corner of Willow and Nees Avenue in Clovis. The experience is on the Fresno Clovis Trail and features 15 scary-themed sections.

“It’s a great family event and the trail is scary as it is, so why not make it fun!” said Falina Marihart, Creator of the event. “I love seeing all the kiddos dressed up

and having fun.”

The walking experience will be of benefit to CenCal Youth Sports. Officials say the non-profit offers a variety of sports and fitness programs for players aged six to 14 in the Fresno and Clovis areas.

“The Clovis Haunted Trail is one of our biggest fundraisers and last year we increased our youth sponsorships by 30 percent,” said Nate Dalena, Executive Director of CenCal Youth Sports.

Buchanan High School students take part and earn service hours for school as part of fulfilling the requirements for community service for college applications and scholarships.

“It’s a win-win for everyone who participates, and the students do an impressive job as scare actors and other supporting roles during the event,” said Falina Marihart.

The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ticket information can be found by clicking here.