FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Crew Magic Car Wash returns with its fourth annual Halloween Haunted carwash in Fresno starting on Friday.

Organizers say the haunted carwash will give you chills as you watch your car get cleaned in the most eerie and entertaining way possible.

Crew Magic Car Wash staff says to prepare to see ghoulish decorations, hear creepy music, and bone-chilling surprises at every turn while getting your car washed. As you wait for your car to be transformed, you will stroll through their haunted walkway and encounter spooky characters.

The Haunted Carwash will be available from October 20 until October 30. Hours of operation are Friday through Saturday 6 p.m. – 11 p.m., and Sunday through Thursday 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

This experience is available only at the Crews Magic Hand Car Wash at Ingram and Herndon Avenues, behind the Walmart.

The price for this event is $20. However, presale tickets are available for $15 at the Haunted Car Wash Fresno’s website.