FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Staying cool this summer and beating the heat might mean it’s time to put on some skates.

“Gateway Ice Center is a great place to be, especially in the summer when it’s 108 degrees outside,” said Mark Haupt, the head coach for the Fresno State Hockey Club and the Hockey Director for the Fresno Junior Hockey Club.

For kids and teenagers between the ages of four and 16, they offer a special program that doesn’t require any skating experience.

“Our youth hockey program has a try hockey for free program that is every Monday from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.,” said Haupt.

The four-week “Try Hockey For Free” session also provides all the gear kids will need to come out and try the sport.

But it’s not just the kids who get to have all the fun. Gateway Ice Center offers public skating, figure skating, skating schools, and ice hockey programs year-round for everyone.

“It’s a lot of fun to be in here when it’s cooler, as you can see I’m in a short sleeve shirt, so it makes it really nice in the summertime to be in here,” said Haupt.

The four-day summer camp is happening this week and runs from 8:00 a.m. until noon. It’s one of two camps held each year so if you miss this summer, you have another chance to join in December.

For Haupt, who has been coaching for 30 years and has been skating since he was six, it’s about much more than staying cool.

“I love the game and so I try to teach the kids, I love working with the kids and I try to teach them the love of the game so that they fall in love with the sport, and they start giving back to the community as well,” said Haupt.

One of the kids on the Mite Jamboree team is Julian Ortiz, who recently started skating about a year ago and keeps coming back.

“Maybe because I like hockey so much and because I love skating, and I love scoring goals,” said Ortiz.

For many kids and adults Gateway Ice Center is the place to be all year long.