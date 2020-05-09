A graduation of sorts at Kings Canyon Unified – with strict rules in place

REEDLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – Although students at Kings Canyon Unified won’t be able to get the traditional graduation ceremony, the school district is still trying to give them that experience.

Students (and four of their loved ones) are being allowed to participate in a ceremony at Reedley High School – but they have to confirm that they have not had any COVID-19 symptoms before they can continue.

One by one, each family enters the gate for photos and videos. They then enter the performing arts center where the student is taken to one side and the family to the other. The student’s name is called and they walk across the stage and get their diplomas.

At the other end of the stage, their family is there waiting to congratulate them.

“It was really important for us though to be able to honor our graduates and honor their families with a graduation experience,” said Renee Delport with Kings Canyon Unified School District.

Through all of this, there was a team disinfecting the railings and door handles after each student.

Jacob Pérez, a graduating senior at Dunlap Leadership Academy, said high school wasn’t easy for him so the celebration had a special meaning for him.

“I was able to kind of pull through and get my act together and actually graduate and have this moment,” he said. “It means a lot to me and I’m glad for everyone that’s over there supporting me, it truly means a lot to me.”

All the videos taken during these ceremonies will be put into video packages by each high school. They will be shown on the day each graduation was supposed to take place.

Although they didn’t get that traditional ceremony, the seniors are still counting their blessings.

“It’s definitely a story to tell in the future, that we went through this,” said Magdalena López, a graduating senior at Dunlap Leadership Academy. “We still have our family, so I think it wasn’t a complete loss even though we didn’t get the traditional graduation.”

