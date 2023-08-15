FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Vendors at the River Park Farmers Market Tuesday night worked together for a good cause, raising money to support the affected communities in Maui. They also had a special luau.

The fundraiser luau all started with a prayer song and traditional Polynesian dancers.

The special event put on by the California Fresh Farmers Market Association will help those suffering in Maui.

“We opened our arms, and they opened theirs and were doing it for the right reasons, we just hope Maui rises from the ashes; we know they will,” said River Park Farmers Market founder, Peter Deyoung.

Deyoung says it’s been a community effort. Flyers were posted at every with a QR code and the Gofundme page benefiting the Maui United Way Fire Relief fund.

“The goal is to raise 10 thousand tonight, 10 percent of the market’s funds tonight will go to that as well by the look of things I think we’re going to surpass that,” said Deyoung.

From art, and food to produce vendors, each business is doing its part.

“Tonight, is extremely important because obviously, you’ve seen the devastation that happened in Maui,” said Pablo Reyna, owner of Ohana Whip Wagon,

Reyna says it really hits home since they were in Hawaii last week. Giving back is very important.

“We were just there we were in Oahu a week ago, we were obviously a few islands away from Maui but nevertheless you could feel the somberness as well because of what was occurring in Maui at the time,” said Reyna.

And they’re not the only ones feeling a sense of responsibility to chip in to help.

“It makes me feel good that we can contribute to something for a good cause. In California, we always have wildfires here and everyone in the country always helps us and it’s our time to give back,” said Mailee Khang, Xiong Farm Produce LLC.

All the money raised will help bring aid and essential relief to those in Maui that need it the most. You can access the Gofundme and donate by clicking here.