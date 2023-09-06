FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Chuck E. Cheese Pizza, which has locations in Fresno and Visalia, is giving away 500 kids birthday parties.

All you have to do is show up to Chuck E Cheese locations in Fresno at Shaw and Marks or Blackstone and Nees – or the Visalia location at Noble and Linwood.

The drawing is on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and it is free to enter the drawing.

The giveaway drawing will award one lucky winner a free Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package for up to 10 kids.

The lucky winner of the Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package will receive All You Can Play games during the birthday party, a LIVE Birthday Show with Chuck E., a ticket blaster experience for the Birthday Star, two slices of pizza per child, unlimited soft drinks, Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream, complete party setup and a reserved table for two hours, 100 bonus E-tickets, goody bags, and pizza and drinks for adults attending the party.

An additional five winners from every location will receive a coupon voucher for $50 off their next birthday party reservation, totaling over $300,000 in prizes. Also, to plus up the fun on the big day, attendees can enjoy a special game offer of 30 free minutes of All You Can Play fun with the purchase of 60 minutes, valid all day on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Additionally, the company says Chuck E. Cheese has brought back its popular “Birthday Star Free” promotion, where the birthday boy or girl celebrates for free with 12 or more paid birthday party guests. Use code: BDAYFREE, now through Dec. 3.

For more information visit Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthday page.