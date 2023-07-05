FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was rescued from the San Joaquin River Wednesday evening which Fresno City Fire says was a fortunate outcome.

Firefighters say they responded to Highway 41 near Friant Road for a call of a person in the water who was tubing hanging from a tree.

Due to the location, fire crews had a difficult time locating the victim. While in search, they received another call from another person in the river. A portion of the crew split to a nearby mobile home park.

Eventually, officials say the initial victim was found and a boat was able to extract her from the water and bring her to safety.

Firefighters confirmed the other report of the person in the water was of a person who swam across the river.

Fresno City Fire is taking this incident to remind the public that while rising temperatures may make the running water tempting, the river is far from safe at this time.