A father’s son was murdered in 2017. The teen suspect was shot and killed by Fresno PD a day later

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A new twist in the 2017 officer-involved shooting in Fresno that took the life of a 16-year-old.

Video of that shooting has made national headlines. Fresno Police say the 16-year-old was known to carry a gun and was a suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Eugenio Ybarra.

Everyone has been talking about April 15, but there hasn’t been a lot of talk about the day before.

On that day, Eugenio Ybarra, often called Henie, was shot and killed at First Street and Gettysberg Avenue.

“It was pretty messed up too, bad situation,” says Eugene Ybarra, Eugenio’s father. “I don’t like thinking about that day.”

On April 14, Eugene Ybarra was with his father when they heard gunfire ring out.

“My dad heard the shots and he got his bike and rode over there (because) he saw him close to the house and he saw my son’s car crash right there and he told me and my mom ‘We gotta get over there, Henie has been in an accident,'” Eugene remembered.

When he arrived, he saw Henie’s white car crashed into a tree. He had been shot and his son died.

“He was only 19 years old. He hadn’t lived life at all yet. He was just down the road getting pizza. He was getting pizza when all this happened,” he said.

Police say the two suspects in Ybarra’s murder were 16-year-old Isiah Murrietta-Golding and his 17-year-old brother.

On April 15, just one day later, Isiah was shot and killed by an officer as he ran away from Fresno Police. He was unarmed.

The shooting was found justified by an independent review, as well as the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Eugene says lost in the news coverage is the death of his son the day before, allegedly at the hands of Murrietta-Golding.

“All these different news channels, you don’t see (anything) about my son, but you know it happened the day before. Our loss too. I don’t want that to happen to him,” Eugene said.

Murrietta-Golding’s 17-year-old brother later pled guilty.

Eugene says in court, the teen stated his brother was the one who shot at Henie’s car.

“The whole big thing was that he was putting it on him and he did the shooting that day so he was not innocent and he was known to carry a gun,” he said.

Eugene wants to make it clear that both boy’s deaths were tragedies and he is doesn’t believe anyone should ever have to lose a child.

