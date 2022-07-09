FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead after a shooting in southeast Fresno, Fresno Police say.

At 11:30 p.m. police received reports of gunfire at 8th and Iowa near a residence, a short time after that a second report came in for two people who were shot, according to officers.



When police arrived, they located a woman in her 30’s on the sidewalk suffering a gunshot wound, and a second victim, a male in his 20’s, was also shot.



Soon after both victims were transported to Community Regional Medical Center where officials say they were pronounced deceased before midnight.



Officers say that witnesses stated a white vehicle was seen in the area when the shooting occurred.



Detectives say currently they do not know what lead to the shooting, nor do they know the relationship between the two victims.