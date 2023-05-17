CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After the air conditioning stopped working at the Reagan Educational Center Wednesday, school officials say they took quick action to bring water and fans on campus while the unit is under repair.

Deputy Principal Sonia Torossian said as repair and backup measures were taking place, the following was provided:

Free-standing indoor fans where needed

Added ice and water stations around the campus

Placed large outdoor fans on site

Ensured independently air-conditioned buildings including portables, the ag center, and the West Gym operated under normal conditions

Relocated classrooms to the West Gym as needed

Made use of the classroom HEPA filtration systems to improve indoor air quality

Maintenance and repair teams took steps overnight to tackle the issue and are expecting the air conditioning to be back to normal Thursday.

Clovis officials are reassuring students and parents they are using every resource to restore air conditioning and alleviate discomfort from the heat.