Is there a black eye on City Hall? Fresno city council member Garry Bredefeld rips into his fellow council member Miguel Arias while defending his actions of how he handled his staffer’s domestic violence charges turned convictions. It comes as Miguel Arias is being accused of a “play to play” scheme against well known developer Cliff Tutelian, who is now suing the councilman. Arias declined to to go on Sunday Morning Matters.
A black eye on City Hall? Bredefeld calls it a “cesspool” amid investigations and lawsuits while defending his handling of staffer’s felony convictions
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: