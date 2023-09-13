FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Each year about 100 people in Fresno County commit suicide.

Over the last six years, Fresno County has been working to help stop people from taking their own lives.

“The best option for anyone to do is call 988, that’s the national suicide prevention lifeline, it’s a three-digit number, easy to remember,” said Ahmad Bahrami, who is the Division Manager at the Department of Behavioral Health. “When you call 988 you will actually be connected with an operator here locally with trained crisis counselors that will be able to support people in this.”

Fresno County gets about 5,000 calls into its call center each year.

If you are having a crisis, counselors will talk to you and offer additional help.

“They call it a talk down or an active rescue, so somebody maybe has made an attempt or is getting ready to attempt and they really need help and so with the permission of the individual they’ll work together to get support out to them,” said Bahrami.

Fresno County now has a pilot project where counselors follow up with people who were once in crisis.

“A lot of times people who might be experiencing suicidal ideation or attempt are not receiving care, they aren’t with a therapist,” said Bahrami.

By staying connected, Fresno County can also learn new signs that someone might show before a suicide attempt.

Fresno also has a LOSS team.

“LOSS,” which stands for Local Outreach to Survivors of Suicide, is a team sent by the coroner’s office after a suicide death.

“That outreach also reduces risk factors for the survivors cause a lot of times survivors of suicide, their risk factor for suicide goes up,” said Bahrami.

The highest risk for suicide in Fresno County is among young adults and seniors between the ages of 64 and 74.

This month you’ll find billboards around town in English and in Spanish with the 988 number.

to find a list of warning signs to look for and for additional resources, you can visit https://fresnocares.org