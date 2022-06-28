CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was hospitalized after a shooting outside of a mall on Tuesday night, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Mall on Shaw and Clovis avenues.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a wounded underage male.

During their investigation, officers say learned that two groups had gotten into an argument and the victim was shot in the lower body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.